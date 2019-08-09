Free Shots for Some at Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Dallas

Dallas County Health and Human Services hosts back-to-school mobile vaccine clinics throughout the month of August and will give free shots to those who qualify this Saturday.

The immunization clinic on Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., will provide free vaccines to eligible children. The clinic is located at 2377 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Dallas County residents from birth to 18 years of age who are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, under-insured, Alaskan Native or American Indian qualify for free vaccinations.

The remaining clinics offered by Dallas County occur on Aug. 15, 16 and 31.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Visit their website for more information and to see a full list of clinic locations.