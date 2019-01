If you've been thinking about hopping aboard the TEXRail train, your free ride ends this week.

For the first few weeks of operation, rides on the train between Terminal B at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Worth's T&P Station were free, the free rides end Thursday.

TEXRail is expected to serve more than 8,000 daily riders at nine stations by the end of the first year of operation. By 2035, nearly 14,000 people are expected to ride the system each day.

