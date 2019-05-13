Free Fishing for Law Enforcement Weekend Held May 18-19

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is thanking Texas law enforcement personnel with a free fishing weekend in public waters May 18-19, during National Police Week.

That weekend, TPWD said anyone with an active peace officer license under chapter 1701 of the Texas Occupations Code can fish recreationally in Texas public waters without needing a valid fishing license or endorsement.

"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is proud to offer free fishing to law enforcement this weekend to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything they do to protect and serve the great state of Texas," said Carter Smith, TPWD executive director. "These selfless heroes, including our own Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers, put their lives in harm's way every day to protect our people, property and natural resources. This weekend we encourage them to spend some time outside enjoying fishing in the public waters and communities that they work so hard to protect."

The TPWD said with more than 150 major lakes and reservoirs, 813 Community Fishing Lakes, 19 Neighborhood Fishin' lakes, and 191,000 miles of rivers and streams, Texas offers a bounty of high quality fishing opportunities and breathtaking scenery for law enforcement to explore this weekend.

Fishing tips, bag & length limits, fishing locations and more can be found at tpwd.texas.gov/fishing.

Law enforcement personnel who don't have the opportunity to enjoy "Free Fishing for Law Enforcement Weekend" May 18-19 don't have to put their fishing rods away just yet, because Free Fishing Day in Texas is coming up on June 1, 2019. On the first Saturday in June of each year, everyone in the state can fish recreationally without licenses or endorsements.

Free fishing opportunities can also be found at more than 70 state parks across Texas any day of the year.