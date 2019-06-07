To celebrate #NationalDonutDay, the crew of NBC 5 Today is sharing their favorite donut flavors. We have a list of freebie deals for you too!

Samantha Davies: I love plain with chocolate frosting and sprinkles. So pretty and yummy!

Deborah Ferguson: Oh, my gosh, I really love donuts, and the second I eat one – and a second is all I takes to gobble one – another one and another one follows. My favorites: chocolate frosted, jelly filled and Boston Kreme. Why those three? Let me try one of each to remind me.

Laura Harris: Oh snap! The apple-filled ones from Krispy Kreme!

Katy Blakey: Blueberry! Because it’s got fruit so it must be healthy, right?

Courtney Gilmore: I love a Shipley’s glazed donut. If I’m feeling “fancy free” and want to throw my diet out of the window, I’ll go for a donut with pink icing and sprinkles. I also love cake donuts with cinnamon sugar, or cake donuts with glazed icing. (if you can’t tell, I love sweets. I literally could go on, and on, and on:-)

Ben Russell: I like maple glazed. I’m not a “donut guy” but it is *very* difficult for me to not grab a maple donut when I spot one.

Photo credit: Evan Anderson

Keisha Burns: I'm a big fan of Maple Bar donuts because they taste as yummy as they smell.

Evan Anderson: Glazed. Simple and always good. It’s best when a little warm, or fresh from the bakery! It’s way too much going on with these donuts - but I’m always down to try!

Grant Johnston: Apple Fritter – because it’s got just the right balance of apple and fritter. Oh yeah…and lots of sugar too!

Larry Collins: I’m a huge fan of apple fritters. It’s the best of all worlds; you get the donut taste, the cinnamon roll taste and apples. There’s fruit in it, so it’s healthy right? Right?!? ;-) (Best I’ve had is from Baugher’s Orchard in Westminster, MD)

Tim Ciesco: My favorite donut flavor is basically ANYTHING Hurts Donut Company in Frisco makes! I love that their donuts have all kinds of crazy toppings and fillings, because sometimes I want more than regular old glazed or chocolate!

Tim Ciesco's recent donut was oreo-cheesecake flavored.

Photo credit: Tim Ciesco

Donut Deals for Friday June 7:

Krispy Kreme - One free donut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Shipley Do-Nuts - Free donut with any purchase.

Dunkin' - Free donut with the purchase of any beverage.