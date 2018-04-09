Free Denton Dental Clinic Faces Funding Challenges

A Denton free dental clinic is seeking additional funding, worried that the demand for free dental services will outpace its current funding.

First Refuge Ministries operates the clinic on North Elm Street in Denton. Anthony Molina found the clinic through his association with Denton Freedom House, a ministry which helped him kick a longtime drug habit. He now ministers to other addicts. When Molina first came to the clinic, his teeth were a mess.

"I had teeth that basically just had the root in there," he said. "I had teeth that had enamel gone from the backs of them."

The cost for patients like Anthony to fix teeth damaged by years of drug abuse? No cost. It's free for patients who use the service.

"Honestly we're the only free dental clinic in Denton County," said Paul Juarez, executive director of First Refuge Ministries. "So, there's only one place to go for people to get free dental work who can't afford dental work."

Denton county's overall population is growing. So, is the need at places like First Refuge.

"Funding is huge," said Juarez. "It is out biggest issue."

When First Refuge took over the dental clinic two-and-a-half years ago, dentists might see twenty patients.

Now, that monthly number is closer to 140. Without more funding, Juarez worries if the clinic can keep up with demand.

Much of the work is done by volunteer dentists. Juarez says an additional $25,000 dollars would allow the clinic to hire another dental assistant, expand it's hours, and see more patients.

Juarez has asked Denton County for emergency funding, but it's too late for the current budget year. So he's asking for donations. People wishing to give can find out more information by clicking here.

Juarez has faith that the community will see the value in the work done at the clinic.

"We believe that God is going to deliver," he said.

Molina has already seen results. He smiles now, something he was afraid to do, before the clinic helped him find it.

"We're still men. We struggle with self worth and self value," he said. "So just to have it outwardly projected is pretty good too."