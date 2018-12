The National Fire Protection Association has some important reminders for staying safe during the holidays. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

Hundreds of free Christmas trees are up for grabs in Grapevine Monday morning, but you'd better be quick if you want one.

Trees are available at 131 E. Hudgins Street, across the street from Grapevine StorageHouse, beginning at 6 a.m.

Organizers said anyone looking to take a tree should bring rope and supplies to secure the tree for transport. Trees do not come with a base and staff is not available to help.

All trees are first come, first served.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver