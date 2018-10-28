Do you have any sports memorabilia or old comic books that you may have inherited or purchased in the past but you just don’t know their value anymore?
No need to fear because you can get it appraised for free. On November 24 and 25, Heritage Auctions will hold an appraisal event at the Dallas Fantasy Fair.
Heritage Auctions will have experts in comics and comic art, music and entertainment, sports and fine arts to help determine the value of your items.
The fair is being held at the Irving Convention Center located at 500 West Last Colinas Blvd in Irving, just outside of Dallas.
You will be allowed three items for the free appraisal and a few people may even get the chance to sell their items outright by Heritage Auctions.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Get your tickets here.