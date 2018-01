To celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day, Dallas Animal Services will have free adoptions for all animals today.

All adoptable pets will be spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

The event is Jan. 24 at both locations, which are at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road. and 16821 N. Coit Road. The Westmoreland Road location opens at 11 a.m. and the Coit Road location opens at 10 a.m.

Go here for more information.