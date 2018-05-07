Free Admission for Military at Arboretum Memorial Day Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Admission for Military at Arboretum Memorial Day Weekend

Active duty military, veterans and first responders get free entry with a valid ID

Published 2 hours ago

    The Dallas Arboretum is offering active duty members and veterans of the United States military and first responders free admission to its main garden over Memorial Day Weekend.

    The Arboretum is presenting a program called "For the Love of Music," which will feature live music each afternoon from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28. The Arboretum will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. throughout the weekend.

    On Memorial Day, the Arboretum will have face painting and a petting zoo in the Pecan Grove and offer two dollar hot dogs and root beer floats.

    Military members and first responders must provide valid photo ID to take advantage of the offer.

    Below is the full music schedule.

    Friday, May 25, 2:00 p.m.
    The Grooves

    Saturday, May 26, 2:00 p.m.
    Squeezebox Bandits

    Sunday, May 27, 2:00 p.m.
    Empty Pockets Band

    Monday, May 28, 11:00 a.m.
    Eddie Coker

    Monday, May 28, 12:00 p.m.
    Corey Breedlove

