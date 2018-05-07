The Dallas Arboretum is offering active duty members and veterans of the United States military and first responders free admission to its main garden over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Arboretum is presenting a program called "For the Love of Music," which will feature live music each afternoon from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28. The Arboretum will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. throughout the weekend.

On Memorial Day, the Arboretum will have face painting and a petting zoo in the Pecan Grove and offer two dollar hot dogs and root beer floats.

Military members and first responders must provide valid photo ID to take advantage of the offer.

Below is the full music schedule.

Friday, May 25, 2:00 p.m.

The Grooves

Saturday, May 26, 2:00 p.m.

Squeezebox Bandits

Sunday, May 27, 2:00 p.m.

Empty Pockets Band

Monday, May 28, 11:00 a.m.

Eddie Coker

Monday, May 28, 12:00 p.m.

Corey Breedlove

