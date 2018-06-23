'Frat Chat' Condemned by Texas Tech as Racially Charged

Late Thursday night, Texas Tech condemned "abhorrent" and "racially charged" messages that recently appeared on social media.

The comments were described by Texas Tech as "frat chat" on Twitter.

"I've met ranchers that kill illegals and burry them under cattle graves along the border," one person wrote.

Someone else responded, "As they should."

And yet another said, "We should deport only the unathletic illegals. Our soccer team needs some help."

Texas Tech said, "The messages shared on social media are abhorrent and strongly condemned. University officials are investigating this matter. Texas Tech University is proud of the inclusivity and rich cultures that make up our community. These insensitive and racially charged messages do not reflect the core values of the institution."

Texas Tech officials held a press conference Friday addressing the social media messages with Carol Sumner, the vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Matthew Gregory, the dean of students.

"They do not represent our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni, or our community members. Beyond speech there's action and it's recognizing that it is important that we reflect by doing," Sumner said.

Gregory said there will be a meeting with the involved parties.

"We will be looking to see if it rises to the level where it might violate our policies that we have here at Tech. Especially involving speech," Gregory said.

One of the men involved was the Texas Tech Interfraternity Council president, and has since resigned.

Kyle Mitchell said in part, "I now recognize that the comments I made on GroupMe were egregious, disgusting and lacked morality. For that, I am deeply sorry, and want to extend my sincerest apologies to all those who have been hurt by my comments, both within and outside of the Texas Tech community."

Mitchell added that he takes full responsibility for his actions and has resigned as IFC president.