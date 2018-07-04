Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Fort Worth

A live stream of the fireworks show over the Trinity River will appear in this article later tonight.



Fourth of July celebrations hit a fever pitch Wednesday, and the largest July Fourth fireworks show in North Texas is Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion.

NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of the event, which is in its 11th year. It's expected to draw an estimated 50,000 people to the banks of the Trinity River.

Organizers say this year it'll be easier for people to get around and enjoy all the events along the river.

"Something new this year is that we've added a second pedestrian bridge that crosses over the river," said Shanna Cate with the Trinity River Vision Authority. "So, there is now two ways for people to cross back and forth across the river to provide easier access to both sides of the river."

Thousands of people will start arriving Wednesday afternoon when gates open at 2 p.m. for live music, tubing on the river, an F-16 flyover and more family fun.

July 4th Traffic Closures in DFW

A few roads will be closed as parades and other July 4th events are going on Wednesday. Traffic Reporter Samantha Davies has everything you need to know. (Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018)

The main event, however, is the fireworks show, which starts at 10 p.m. and lasts nearly 30 minutes.



The fireworks put on by a company called Extreme Pyrotechnics, based in Mansfield, will be synced to music from 95.9 The Ranch.

MORE:FortWorthsFourth.com



July 4: Show Your Patriotism