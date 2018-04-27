Fourth Pediatric Flu-Related Death In Dallas County

A 16-year-old with a high-risk health condition has died from the seasonal flu, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported on Friday.

This is the fourth pediatric death of the 2017-2018 flu season in Dallas County, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths this season to 83.

Officials report that flu activity is beginning to decrease, however, influenza is still prevalent.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness and should still take precaution," Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority and medical director said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

For medical confidentiality and privacy, DCHHS does not provide any further information about the victim.

