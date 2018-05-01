Four Keys to Raising Successful High School Seniors

From Ivy League to West Point Military Academy, NBC 5 meets successful high school seniors in North Texas who have very bright futures. Although very different, they have a lot in common when it comes to the lessons they learned as children that helped them work toward success. (Published 29 minutes ago)

There are many paths to success, but for four North Texas teenagers their foundations are similar.

Let’s meet them: Allison Byrd is a mentor in theater, soon she’ll study Political Science and Arabic at Baylor.

Ronak Gandhi is preparing for a national debate competition called “Tournament of Champions,” then he’ll head to Yale University (with a perfect ACT score).

Sammie Casas started a program to empower local minorities and also earned a full-ride scholarship to Boston University.

Joshua Riddick is getting fit for boot camp at West Point Military Academy while finishing his high school career as a national champion mariachi performer.

But on top of their academic successes, more importantly for Joshua’s father, Chris Riddick, “I think I’m most proud of—he’s really transitioning into a great young man.”

So how did these parents help their children become well-rounded, successful, high school seniors?

“What did your parents do, in your opinion that helped you?” NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson asked Joshua.

“Oh they gave me butt whoopins’ all the time!” Joshua answered with laughter.

Krystle and Raj Gandhi share about their family dinner discussions that include “highs and lows” of their day. It helps everyone in the family understand what’s happening in their respective worlds, while also encouraging discussions about how to solve real-world problems. (Published 22 minutes ago)

While sitting down with these students and their parents, we found four similar pillars in their upbringing.

First: they learned responsibility through experience.

“They’ve always given me choices and let me deal with the consequences of my own actions,” Ronak said.

“If they forget their lunch when they were in grade school, then I wouldn’t deliver their lunch,” said Ronak’s father, Raj Gandhi. “They’d have to go hungry, and then they wouldn’t forget their lunch.”

“They were really big on teaching me responsibility from the beginning,” Sammie said. “So, I got a job early, I took care of the house early, we cleaned.”

“So as long as I do my chores, make sure I get my grades on time, if I don’t have my grades then they’ll shut me down. I can’t do anything,” Joshua said with a laugh.

The second child-rearing pillar that these parents have in common is they stressed service to others.

“Allison has a heart for people,” said her father, Brian Byrd, who also serves as a City Councilor in Fort Worth (District Three).

Last summer, Allison spent three months in Indonesia doing humanitarian work—including trying to help young girls out of human trafficking.

“Being with them in their places of pain, and not being afraid to run to those places is how we can truly serve and make the world a better place,” Allison said.

“The way you spell faith is r-i-s-k,” said her father, Brian. “There’s a modicum of risk that–now, I’m gonna get kind of spiritual here now, forgive me—that God calls us into.”

For Joshua, his passion to serve others came while working as a lifeguard. He saved a woman from drowning.

“I realized that serving people was something that I just loved to do at the time,” Joshua said. “Because I didn’t care if anything happened to me. I just wanted to make sure that this lady got home to her grandkids safe, which were standing right next to her while we were performing CPR. So that was a really big deal for me.”

Sammie’s heart to serve came from being helped herself at school, at Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.

“I think that once you’ve been given opportunities, it’s your duty as a person to give opportunities to others,” Sammie said.

And her dad, Oscar Casas, taught her to do good for others with no expectation of a “thank you.”

“Just doing something for somebody else, because at the end of the day that little act makes—not only the body—but the soul feel a whole lot better,” Oscar said.

The third similarity between these four successful teens is these students said they feel their actions represent more than just themselves.

“Putting my best self forward is being the best representation of the whole community,” Sammie said. “You know, like I’m me, but I’m also a representation of my family, I’m a representation of Rangel, I’m a representation of Steel City [Pops, where she works], I’m a representation of Dallas, and I want to be the best representation of the people who’ve helped build me.”

In the Riddick house, the doctrine of representing others was preached daily before their kids left for school.

“I would say, ‘Joshua, you are a man of valor, what you say, what you do matter, you matter,’” Shundria, Joshua’s mom, said. “’You could be the only Christ someone may see today, so represent Him well. You are also a Riddick, so represent your family well and be a blessing to your teachers and be a blessing to your friends. Yes ma’am?’ And they would say, ‘yes ma’am’ everyday!”

“What does that mean to you?” Kristin asked Joshua regarding his mom’s daily speech.

“It means a lot,” Joshua said. “It just reminds me that I’m not just representing myself, I’m representing someone, you know, much bigger than myself.”

The final similarity between these families is their parents and grandparents openly talked about how hard their families worked to get them this far.

“There are just so many stories about all this hardship they had to overcome,” Ronak said.

“That would have been my parents, my father especially,” Raj, Ronak’s father, said, while describing where his personal drive and success are credited to. “He [Raj’s father] was a very strong person. He left India, left Africa—he had made a home in Africa—and left there and came to the United States with literally . . .”

“Literally with like a blanket in one hand and like a hundred dollars in the other,” Ronak said. “And that was all they had.”

“But just tell them where they come from,” Joshua’s father, Chris, said. “So we talk a lot about legacy in the family. You know, look at your uncles, look at your mother, look at your father. There are sacrifices that were made for you and it’s important that you acknowledge those and recognize those and then do better.”

“But they also taught me that like family’s never gonna leave you,” Sammie said. “So you can make your mistakes, but at the end of the day you need to learn that your family’s here for you—you have to be there for them. So I think that’s the biggest thing, this isn’t just an investment for me—my education is for my family.”

Hard working, humble, and thriving to do better: they are characteristics that helped these North Texas students find their own paths to success, which is an accomplishment for everyone who poured into them.

“And to remind him that, ‘this is you, yes, Joshua‘s face, he’s playing the violin, you know he got into West Point, but all of us did this,” said Joshua’s mom, Shundria. “All of us.”

And all of them deserve to celebrate having raised well-rounded and thoughtful young adults.

One additional tip includes a way to spark conversations at dinner. The Gandhi family has everyone at their dinner table say one “high point” and one “low point” of their day, which includes parents and grandparents too. So that way everyone can better understand what each other is going through and talk out ways to solve problems as a group.