Zebedee Strong Jr., a founding member of both the Arlington African American Chamber of Commerce and the Arlington NAACP died this past Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you about the loss of a beloved member of the Maverick family, Zeb Strong, Jr. on Saturday evening.

Zeb was a 1988 alumnus of UTA, earning a B.A. in Political Science. He made a tremendous, positive contribution in the lives of countless students, faculty and staff, having served at UTA in a number of roles, including most recently as director of recruiting initiatives and outreach services in Human Resources.

Zeb was highly regarded by all who had the privilege to know him here at UTA and across the region. The UTA Maverick family and our entire community have lost a tremendous champion of students and an ambassador for the University. A tireless advocate

or opportunity, he made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands, providing vision, encouragement and mentorship. His drive and enthusiasm provided the motivation for students, and so many others, to make their dreams a reality.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who held him in their hearts. I was privileged to know Zeb and work with him. Rest in peace Zeb - your work and legacy lives on in the hearts of the thousands whose lives you touched and the success you enabled in others.

As soon as we have more information regarding services and arrangements, we will share it with the campus community.

Assistance for faculty and staff is available through the Human Resources' Employee Assistance Program. Student Affairs will be making available counseling services through Counseling and Psychological Services.

We know that times like this are always difficult, so please take a moment to come together to support each other. Please do not hesitate to reach out to Jean Hood or me if we can help in anyway,” according to Vistasp M. Karbhari, UTA President.

Strong worked at the University of Texas at Arlington for 25 years where he was the Director of Employment Services Recruitment Initiative after being the Director of Multi-Cultural Services.

He had also served several decades with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters and was the UTA Primary Advisor for approximately 40 student organizations of color.

There are several scholarships named after him at both the University of Texas Arlington and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“Zeb Strong was not just the Chairman of the Board of the Arlington Black Chamber, but for more than 35 years, served as the catalyzing force for almost every Black Progressive movement in Arlington, Tarrant County, and the greater North Texas area. His loss, our loss, is incalculable. We've lost a Leader, a visionary, and a true friend. I've lost a dear friend and Community Warrior, willing to fight every Civil Rights & Human Rights battle we needed. Godspeed my friend,” said Charles Jackson, President of Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce.

Funeral arrangements for Strong are still pending at this time.