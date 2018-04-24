Foundations Collect Funds to Assist Dallas Law Enforcement - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Foundations Collect Funds to Assist Dallas Law Enforcement

Published 2 hours ago

    As North Texans wondered how they could help after two Dallas police officers were shot, and a Home Depot loss prevention officer were injured. Several foundations collect donations to help officers who serve and protect Dallas. 

    The Assist the Officer Foundation collects donations on behalf of the Dallas Police Department.

    "When an officer is injured, a setback can bring financial ruin – especially if the officer is the sole provider for a family. During recovery, the last thing an officer should have to worry about is how he or she will make ends meet," the website says.

    To make a donation, visit the ATO Dallas website, or mail a check or money order to the following address:

    Assist the Officer
    1412 Griffin Street East
    Dallas, TX 75215

