Fort Worth's 'Six Points Urban Village' Project Progressing

Construction on the first phase of multi-million dollar improvements to Fort Worth’s "Six Points Urban Village" is on track for a March completion, according to the city.

Race Street, one of the areas main thoroughfares, is being re-paved along with widened sidewalks, improved lighting, new bike lines, landscaping additions and public art installations.

"I think the excitement when it’s finished, I hope other businesses will jump on the buildings that are still available for lease," Lori Thomson, a local business owner said.

Construction has been ongoing since early 2018 and has left much of Race Street torn up. But despite the inconvenience, locals are optimistic the finished product will be worth the wait.

"You know the whole neighborhood and everything this side of downtown needed facelift in my opinion and once everything goes through it will all be good on the street," Henry Vasquez, a local business owner said.

The City of Fort Worth is holding a public meeting on Thursday to update the public on the project at the Riverside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m.