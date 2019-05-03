Fort Worth’s Mayfest Geared Up for Sunny Weekend

Mayfest, which bills itself as "the biggest party in Fort Worth," is ready for a busy weekend of live music, carnival rides, food and drink.

About 200,000 people are expected to pack Trinity Park for the annual spring festival.

On Friday, Mayfest opened early for thousands of special needs children, who played on a new playground called "Dream Park."

"It is truly the most wonderful time at Mayfest," said Mayfest Executive Director Elizabeth Basham. "We're able to bring the children in and their caregivers to enjoy Mayfest at their own pace."

She said there's plenty to do all weekend for children and adults alike.

"Mayfest is a fun family festival but we are great for adults as well," she said.

A vineyard features wines from California and 14 taps of craft beer.

Weather is always a concern during Mayfest.

Inside a small mobile command center, volunteers keep an eye on the sky.

Ham radio operator Jeff Western volunteers and watches the radar for incoming storms.

"We're just watching for any storms that are popping up, moving this way," he said.

If a severe storm approaches, Basham said they can evacuate the entire park within 30 minutes.

But the forecast this year looks promising.

Mayfest is open until 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens. Children under two years old are free.

