Fort Worth's Downtown Ambassadors Mark 1 Year This Month

Fort Worth’s Downtown Ambassadors program will mark one year of service this month.
The Ambassadors patrol downtown streets dressed in neon yellow, acting as a sort roving concierge offering up services ranging from directions and recommendations to an umbrella in the rain and even a tire change.
“First and foremost we want people to feel welcome in downtown Fort Worth,” said Andy Taft, President of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. “The Ambassadors are a friendly face on the street. They are a hospitality patrol.”
The businesses in the Downtown Public Improvement District collectively pay for the Ambassadors, through a 2.5 cent tax on their property values.
“Adding the Ambassador program to our city was a no-brainer. It has been a huge homerun,” said Larry Auth, the Manager of the Omni Fort Worth. “I would think for any city in a downtown environment, that has a lot of folks coming and going, I think it’s going to be a homerun.”
Several cities across the country have some form of an Ambassador program. In San Antonio, for example, there are approximately 100 Ambassadors patrolling in the River Walk area.
In Fort Worth, there are currently 13 Downtown Ambassadors.
The service is provided seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to midnight.