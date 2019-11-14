Fort Worth will hold their annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The annual event takes place in Sundance Square Plaza where large, brilliantly lit holiday-themed sculptures, powered by Green Mountain Energy, will make the perfect backdrop for settings with friends and family.

Saturday's event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Kids Who Care, a non-profit international theatre company, will be performing at this year's tree lighting.

Santa Claus will be up on the main stage, in his magical sleigh. Once the tree's 10,000 LED lights are illuminated, Santa will be ready to hear the Christmas wishes of all of the children in attendance.

"There's no waiting in long lines to see Santa with Sundance Square's virtual system. Upon arriving in Sundance Square Plaza, simply check in at Santa's Sleigh, provide a mobile telephone number and then shop, eat, and have fun until a text is received confirming it is time to see Santa," organizers said in a news release.

Visits with Santa aren't free, though. Each visit and and photo costs $20 with all proceeds going to the Fort Worth Sister Cities' Youth Program.

Santa is available Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Mondays and Tuesdays he's back at the North Pole checking on the elves -- except for Thanksgiving week where he'll be available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.