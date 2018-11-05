Fort Worth Vegan Takes 2nd Place in Terlingua BBQ Contest

A Fort Worth man took his cooking skills to the legendary Terlingua International Chili Championship and came home with second place for his chicken recipe. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Fort Worth man who competed in one of the biggest food contests in the state is back home this week. What happened in Terlingua is Monday's Tell Me Something Good.

Chad Herman took his skills to the legendary Terlingua International Chili Championship. It's been going on for 52 years.

It also includes a barbecue competition. That's where Herman, a vegan for health reasons, put his talent of cooking meat to the test.

Herman and his Backwoods Smoker team came home with second place for his chicken. "Everything, I'm told, was amazing. It just wasn't what the judges were looking for this year," Herman said.

Fort Worth Man Tests BBQ Skills at Legendary Contest

Herman took it all in stride, saying, "So, we had the day free to run around Big Bend. Probably the better prize."