There's Serious Girl Power in Fort Worth FD's Newest Grads

The newest class of firefighters in Fort Worth graduate Friday, and it has some serious girl power.

Six of the new firefighters are women — the most women to ever go through a firefighter training class in the city's history.

They are among the 35 trainees who accepted the mission, "to serve and protect our community through education, prevention, preparedness and response.”

The recruits have worked for eight months to join the ranks at the Fort Worth Fire Department, which celebrated its 125th year in 2018.

It is also the first class to graduate under the new chief, Jim Davis. He took over 12 weeks ago and is the 14th chief to lead the department.

"Chief Davis is excited to be involved with his first graduation and looks forward to supporting their journey," a Fort Worth fire statement read. "The education they have received prepares them for the challenges they will face in their daily duties serving the citizens and visitors of Fort Worth."