Fort Worth is set to spend $181,628 on portable vehicle barriers to be used to prevent a terrorist attack at large gatherings like the Cowtown Marathon and the Main Street Arts Festival.

The purchase is expected to be approved at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The city's Office of Emergency Management plans to buy three "anti-vehicle modular barrier kits" which include trailers, barriers, pneumatic lefts, and a tow bar.

A YouTube video posted by the manufacturer, Meridian Rapid Defense Group, shows how they can quickly be set up to block oncoming vehicles.

"There has been an increase in vehicular terrorist attacks over the past three years," a memo to the City Council noted. "These barriers will be used to secure venues hosting major special events throughout the city."

The city will pay for the barriers with a 2016 grant.