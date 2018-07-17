Fort Worth to Introduce New Fire Chief

Fort Worth will introduce its new fire chief in a Wednesday press conference, the city said in a press release Tuesday.

Mayor Betsy Price and City Manager David Cooke will announce Jim Davis as the head of Cowtown's fire department. Davis comes to North Texas from Columbus, Ohio, where he served as assistant fire chief.

Davis was one of two finalists the city named on June 22. The other was District of Columbia Deputy Fire Chief John Donnelly.

Interim Fort Worth Fire Chief Patrick Vasquez, Assistant City Manager Valerie R. Washington and IAFF Local 440 President Michael Glynn traveled to interview both candidates to see them in action, according to the city.

Davis will be Fort Worth's 13th fire chief, leading a 987-member department with a $145 million budget.

He is expected to start later this summer.