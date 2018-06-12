Fort Worth to Defend Lawsuit Over Environmental Mess Near Downtown

The Fort Worth City Council will vote Tuesday whether to spend $85,000 on outside lawyers to defend a lawsuit alleging the city has mishandled the cleanup of toxic chemicals along the Trinity River near the Panther Island project downtown. (Published 7 minutes ago)

A city attorney acknowledges ground water on the property is contaminated with hazardous materials and said the city has a long-term plan to clean it up.

Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga, CEO of a construction company hired to do excavating work on the property, put the city on notice he plans to file a lawsuit.

Evangelista-Ysasaga said his company, PennaGroup, was never told before it started the 2010 project that the dirt contained hazardous chemicals, and his workers immediately complained of headaches and dizziness.

“When my guys complained, I was furious,” he said.

They encountered what he calls “hazardous waste sludge” pouring into a trench area at the rate of 33 gallons a minute, he said.

He hired experts to test the soil and found it contained unsafe levels of arsenic and benzyne.

The property, behind the police auto pound at 2500 Brennan Ave., was home to oil industry tank farms dating to the 1940s, said assistant city attorney Christa Reynolds.

“Those companies are gone” and the city has spent millions since 2009 to clean up the contamination, she said.

Reynolds declined to comment on the lawsuit specifically but did talk about the extent of the contamination, how it occurred and how the city is addressing it.

“It’s not an issue we’ve been ignoring,” she said.

The city likely will have to spend millions more to clean up the remaining mess, she said, acknowledging the contamination includes arsenic and benzyne.

“There is a long-term plan,” she said.

The city is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to approve a barrier, which would keep groundwater from flowing downgrade, she said, adding other possible solutions are being considered.

Evangelista-Ysasaga claims both groundwater and surface water is contaminated and that it is slowly flowing into the nearby Trinity River.

The city attorney disputed that, saying the city’s tests show only groundwater is affected and the remediation efforts on the surface water have worked.

“(Contaminated) water is not seeping into the river,” she said.

Evangelista-Ysasaga is locked in a separate battle with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over his fees for the project, which he said cost him far more because of the hazardous waste.

A Corps spokesman did not return a call seeking comment.