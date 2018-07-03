Fort Worth to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks

Selling, possessing or setting off fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks
    NBC 5 News

    First responders in Fort Worth are teaming up to crack down on people setting off fireworks illegally.

    Dispatchers from the Fort Worth Fire and Fort Worth Police departments are working out of the city's emergency operations center.

    When calls come in, firefighters are riding along with police officers to respond.

    Selling, possessing or setting off fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $2,000.

    Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

    [NATL] Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

    Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

    Last year, the Fort Worth Fire Department received more than 1,500 calls about fireworks going off between 8 p.m. on July 4 and 2 a.m. on July 5.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices