Fort Worth to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks

First responders in Fort Worth are teaming up to crack down on people setting off fireworks illegally.

Dispatchers from the Fort Worth Fire and Fort Worth Police departments are working out of the city's emergency operations center.

When calls come in, firefighters are riding along with police officers to respond.

Selling, possessing or setting off fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $2,000.

Last year, the Fort Worth Fire Department received more than 1,500 calls about fireworks going off between 8 p.m. on July 4 and 2 a.m. on July 5.

