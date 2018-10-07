FW Police Looking for Answers After Recent Hit-and-Runs

In just over two weeks, Fort Worth police have reported three deadly hit-and-runs in the city. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police need your help solving a string of deadly hit-and-runs, the most recent one happening Friday.

On Oct. 5, a 54-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1300 block of South Riverside Drive when he was hit and killed. Police said a white Ford pickup truck hit the man.

On Sept. 19, police said 55-year-old Ronald Harrison was walking on South Freeway when he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.

On Sept. 26, police reported a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of North Sylvania Avenue. Police said a 58-year-old man was crossing the street when one vehicle struck him knocking him to the ground. The man was then ran over by a second vehicle. Neither drivers stopped to help. Police said there are no photos of the vehicles involved in the hit-and-run.

Jorge Rendon lives on North Sylvania Avenue, and said hit-and-runs have happened before on his street.

"It's been an issue… there's been more than one hit-and-run particularly here," Rendon said.

Rendon said he was leaving for work right before the man was hit and killed on Sept. 26. He did not witness the incident, but his wife woke up to police investigating the scene on their street.

"I didn't know him personally… but the fact that someone is just crossing the street and minding their own business, and something like this happens… it sticks with you," he said.

In all of the cases, police are still looking for the drivers who left the scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4887.