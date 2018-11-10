Fort Worth Honors Military Veterans with Veterans Day Parade

Tarrant County held its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday to honor our military veterans.

The parade is put on by the Tarrant County Veterans Council in association with the Fort Worth World War One Centennial Commission.

This year’s theme was “The War to End All Wars”.

The parade started near Panther Island Pavilion and made its way through the streets of downtown.

“It’s nice to see that a lot of people appreciate what the veterans have done and the sacrifices that we’ve made,” said Doc Lambert, an Air Force veteran.

Parade goers lined the streets to watch decorated floated and cars pass by.

Many veterans participated in the parade, including Steve Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran.

“It’s a tough life... you’re separated from your family and everything, but we have some dedicated people who are doing what they believe in,” Williams said.

The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade was Jim Hodgson, a Texas WWI Centennial Commemoration Director.