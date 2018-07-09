Fort Worth Considers Options to Repair Botanic Garden

Officials at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden say while they would ideally like the garden to be free for everyone, it’s not an option for them financially right now. (Published 53 minutes ago)

The city of Fort Worth is considering two options to grow and repair the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

There has been discussion of adding an admission fee, and now they are considering turning the garden over to a private nonprofit.

Bob Byers, the director of the Botanic Garden, said the garden needs to pay about $15 million to $17 million in maintenance fees, and it is also under budget about $1.5 million yearly.

Byers said while he would like the garden to be free for everyone, it's not an option right now financially.

He said other attractions in Fort Worth have found success using private management.

"I think the best example of it in Fort Worth is the Fort Worth Zoo. They've doubled their audience, generated I believe $185 million in private fundraising… which is beyond our wildest dreams at the Botanic Garden," Byers said.

A city-appointed task force is planning to present recommendations sometime in August.