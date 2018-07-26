Fort Worth Boutique Empowering Women Around the World

Designed with the sole purpose of empowering women, a small boutique with a global impact has opened its first storefront location in Fort Worth. (Published 2 hours ago)

Designed with the sole purpose of empowering women, a small boutique with a global impact has opened its first storefront location in Fort Worth.

"Tribe Alive," right off Magnolia Ave. just south of downtown, is on a mission to empower and employ women around the world. The company partners with female artisans in Guatemala, India, Haiti, Honduras and now across North Texas to employ at-risk women at living wages.

Carly Burson, founder of Tribe Alive, said they are now working with resettled refugee women in Fort Worth and a local non-profit that employs and empowers women transitioning out of prison.

“We really exist to employ women in places where we don't have access to opportunity," said Burson. "We work in countries where women live really hard lives and where they don't have access to education; they don't have access to jobs. And we utilize fashion and our designs to provide a platform where we can employ women in places like that.”

The mission is to give women an opportunity to work in safe environments, earn a dependable income and motivate them to determine their own future.



ONLINE: www.tribealive.com

