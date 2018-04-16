Fort Worth Zoo Opens New $100 Million African Savanna Exhibit - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Zoo Opens New $100 Million African Savanna Exhibit

By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 hours ago

    The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the grand opening of their first exhibit in their $100 million A Wilder Vision project.

    ‘African Savanna’ is the zoo’s new 10-acre exhibit made up of renovated habitats, special event space, dining areas and new ways to interact and learn about the animals.

    The exhibit includes mixed-species space, giraffe feeding, underwater hippo viewing and exotic bird aviaries.

    "We are so thrilled with these amazing new habitats and I must thank the citizens of Fort Worth, who continue to be so generous in their support of the Zoo," co-chair of the Fort Worth Zoological Association Board of Directors, Ramona Bass said.

    Guests will have more opportunities to be face-to-face with some of the most unique animals the zoo has to offer and engage in a way that they have never been able to before.

    Visitors will be able to have an up-close-and-personal experience with the animals in a 70-foot-long underwater viewing area as well as the opportunity to enjoy African-themed snack stands and outdoor seating.

    Private event place for 500-plus overlooking the savanna will be available to rent.

    The Fort Worth Zoo is ranked as a top five zoo in the nation and the Fort Worth Zoo president, Ardon Moore, said they are confident that the changes and improvements will continue to elevate their profile as a top-ranked zoo.

    The next part of A Wilder Vision to open will be Elephant Springs, an exhibit that triples the size of the current elephant yard, is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

