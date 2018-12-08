Fort Worth Woman Starts Chimney Fire

A fire injured two people in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

The fire burned around 4 a.m. in the 4700 block of Poppy Drive in Fort Worth as a result of a woman, 40-50s, trying to start a fire in the chimney in her house.

The woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics. A second ambulance was needed for another victim, an unidentified resident of the house.

One of the patients had burned feet while the other was affected by smoke inhalation. MedStar was on the scene aiding in relief of at least one of the burn victims.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the fire was under control Saturday afternoon.