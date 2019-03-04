Austin John Marshall, inset, was arrested Feb. 26, 2019 and charged with compelling prostitution after a woman passed a note to a DPS clerk saying she was being trafficked.

A Fort Worth woman applying to get an identification card at a Texas Department of Public Safety office was rescued after passing a note to a clerk saying, "I'm a victim of human traficin."

The woman was rescued and the man she was with, 23-year-old Austin John Marshall, was arrested on a charge of compelling prostitution.

The incident, which happened Feb. 26, is detailed in Marshall’s arrest warrant.

The woman, who is referred to as "Jane Doe," was ushered to a back office while a trooper arrested Marshall.

She told police Marshall started to get violent with her after the two moved into an apartment in East Fort Worth in September.

Marshall began threatening to harm her two dogs and "choked her until she was unconscious," a Fort Worth police detective wrote.

They needed money for rent and Marshall told her she needed to become a prostitute "because she has a rocking body," the warrant said.

She charged up to $200 for sex, had 10 regular customers and earned about $1,000 a week, which she gave to Marshall and another man, police said.

Fort Worth police investigated the case.

A police spokesman, Officer Jimmy Pollozani, said detectives did not respond to his request for information.

Marshall paid bond on the compelling charge and is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on an outstanding FMFR warrant.