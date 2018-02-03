Fort Worth Woman Killed in Arlington Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Fort Worth Woman Killed in Arlington Crash

Published at 12:35 PM CST on Feb 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Woman Killed in Arlington Crash
    Metro

    A man has been arrested after a crash that killed his passenger, according to police.

    Arlington police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to Interstate 30 near Ballpark Way. Officers said a vehicle went off the main lanes and hit an unoccupied car.

    Police said a female in the front seat was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 25-year-old Paola Hernandez of Fort Worth.

    The driver, identified as Jesus Briones was arrested at the scene and taken to jail for intoxication manslaughter.

    Father of 3 Victims Lunges at Nassar

    [NATL] 'I Want That Son of a B----': Father of 3 Victims Lunges at Nassar

    Randall Margraves, the father of three young women who say they were abused by Larry Nassar, lunged at the ex-doctor during a court appearance on Friday. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted out, after telling the judge "I want that son of a b----." 

    (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices