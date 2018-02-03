Fort Worth Woman Killed in Arlington Crash

A man has been arrested after a crash that killed his passenger, according to police.

Arlington police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to Interstate 30 near Ballpark Way. Officers said a vehicle went off the main lanes and hit an unoccupied car.

Police said a female in the front seat was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 25-year-old Paola Hernandez of Fort Worth.

The driver, identified as Jesus Briones was arrested at the scene and taken to jail for intoxication manslaughter.

