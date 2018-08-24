Emergency Repairs Coming to Keller Haslet Road

A portion of Keller Haslet Road in North Fort Worth is closed so that crews can make emergency repairs. City officials say a gap formed between the roadway and the storm drain, making it unstable and unsafe for drivers. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A portion of Keller Haslet Road in North Fort Worth is closed so that crews can make emergency repairs.

City officials said a gap formed between the roadway and the storm drain, making it unstable and unsafe for drivers.

Road blocks are now up along Keller Haslet Road between Citrus Drive and Vista Greens Drive, not far from Alta Vista Road.

Repair work is expected to begin within the next two days and could take up to a month to complete.

All traffic along Keller Haslet is being detoured through a nearby neighborhood. Drivers can also take Alliance Gateway Freeway to bypass the closure.

The city says the repair work is meant to be a short-term fix. A more permanent solution — specifically, replacing the drainage system in the area — is in the works. That work is expected to take place sometime next year.