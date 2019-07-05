Fort Worth Teen Dies in Fireworks Accident

Live video from NBC 5 News at 11 will appear in the player above.

A 19-year-old Fort Worth man died Thursday night in a fireworks accident, fire officials said.

Juma Maneno was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Virgil Street.

Maneno was burned and in full cardiac arrest when firefighters arrived, said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

He received extensive injuries to his upper body, Drivdahl said.

Details of how the accident happened and what kind of fireworks were involved were not immediately available.

Drivdahl said a second person’s hand was seriously injured in a fireworks accident on the city’s south side.