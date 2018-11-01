Fort Worth Synagogue to Host Unity Service - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Synagogue to Host Unity Service

Faith leaders from several religious backgrounds, city officials and citizens will gather together with a message of peace and unity

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago

    Matt Rourke
    A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

    A citywide service is planned for Fort Worth to remember the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

    “Having murder enter the holy space of a synagogue is a step forward or a step upward in the level of hate,” Rabbi Andrew Bloom of Fort Worth’s Congregation Ahavath Sholom Synagogue said. “That is something we need to stop.”

    Congregation Ahavath Sholom Synagogue will host the service, which is scheduled to start at 6:30. Faith leaders from several religious backgrounds, city officials and citizens will gather together with a message of peace and unity.

    “We are coming together as a community in order to try to bring about peace in our city and in our society,” Bloom said. “We are here not only to pray, we are here not only to remember, but we are here to unite.”

    “The answer begins with dialogue and as children. We need to teach our children to respect each other and see the image of God in each other,” Bloom said.

    The synagogue is located at:

    Congregation Ahavath Sholom
    4050 S. Hulen St.
    Fort Worth

