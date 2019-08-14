Fort Worth Students Test Cafeteria Food From Company Owned by Magic Johnson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Students Test Cafeteria Food From Company Owned by Magic Johnson

Barbecue chicken pizza gets thumbs up from sophomore

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    FW Students Taste Test New Food

    The Fort Worth Independent School District hired an outside contractor to run its cafeterias, and on Wednesday invited students, parents and teachers for a taste test.

    It's no secret cafeteria food doesn't usually get rave reviews from students.

    "It's always been nasty," said Ivaan Hernandez, a 15-year-old sophomore. "It's just been like dry and stuff."

    Serenity Shelbon, 8, a third-grader, agreed.

    Fort Worth Students Taste Test New Cafeteria Foods

    "The school food that I have at my school is gross," she said.

    The district is outsourcing food for the first time to a private company called Sodexo MAGIC, owned by former basketball star Magic Johnson.

    "I actually come from fine dining," executive chef Leonar Wilford said. "And this is probably a lot more challenging. First of all, the customer is completely honest. They are quick to tell you if they don't like it."

    She's come up with a whole new menu.

    Everything from old-fashioned french fries -- to more healthy options, like cauliflower and broccoli.

    "Hopefully the food is good this time," Hernandez said.

    He was one of the first in line and chose barbecue chicken pizza.

    "It looks good," he said.

    And it tasted good too, he said, after he took his first bite dipped in ranch dressing.

      

