Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Kicks Off Friday

The 123rd Annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides into town on Friday, and runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9.

Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of exciting rodeo action, awesome food, shopping, livestock and equestrian competitions, carnival/midway entertainment and an experience you’ll always remember during 23 fun-filled days.

Tickets for adults are $10 and $5 for children.

The theme this year is "Old School Cool."

This year marks the final year for the Will Rogers Coliseum to play host to the nightly rodeo events. The 2020 FWSSR will move its main events to the all-new Dickies Arena, which is still under construction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2420.