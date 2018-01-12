Fort Worth Stock Show a 70-Year Tradition for Peggy Brown

For many competitors and supporters, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is tradition.

"Oh, my, yes, it was our vacation. That was it!" said Peggy Brown, sitting inside the Justin Arena with her husband, Rob Brown, while watching the opening day competitions.

They've been coming to the Stock Show since they were kids.

"We had the run of this place," Peggy Brown said.

In an old black-and-white picture, 10-year-old Peggy was seen brushing her steer.

"It was 1948 at the Stock Show," Peggy said, while looking at the picture.

Girls weren't allowed to compete against the boys back then — they were only allowed to compete in the open division — but Peggy still thrived.

"I got most of the publicity because I was short, fat and had pigtails, and there weren't many girls, I guess," Peggy said with a laugh.

Now 80 years old, Peggy explained that growing up at the Stock Show comes with benefits. She and Rob now know just about everyone on the grounds.

"Oh, it's just a great time to reunite with friends and people that we don't get to see very many times a year," Peggy said.

Although their roles have changed from competitor to seasoned supporter, raising livestock and competing in the Stock Show continues to be a proud tradition in their family.

"First of all, it's our livelihood. It's the only life we knew. We both grew up in ranching families. It's all we know," Peggy said.

Peggy and Rob's grandchildren competed Thursday with their horses, and Friday night they have family competing in the ranch rodeo.