Fort Worth Stock Show Tickets Selling Out at Record Pace

Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the Fort Worth’s Cultural District adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus. The city's newest attraction opened to the public Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

In the first week of sales, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is already selling out at a record pace as it moves into a new home at the new Dickies Arena.

"That preorder demand was extremely strong," Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo spokesperson Matt Brockman said. "When the ticket office opened Monday, 10 performances of our 25 were sold out."

Brockman believes the move to the Dickies Arena is responsible for the unprecedented interest.

“We had the rodeo inside Will Rogers Coliseum for 76 years, so two generations had seen rodeo in no place but Will Rogers… [it] had its own feel. It had its own vibe,” Brockman said. “There is just a tremendous amount of buzz and anticipation for what rodeo will be like in a venue like this.”

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisconsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the officer with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019)

Premium tickets will remain $30.

“We worked hard to keep that price for those premium seats at $30, just like we had for 2019 for 2020,” Brockman said.

This year, parking prices will rise.

“Parking will be $12 this year. Last year it was $10,” Brockman said. “However we are accepting credit cards for parking and in year’s past we were old school and you had to have that cash when you drove up.”

Brockman said the traditional Will Rogers Coliseum will still host events.

“We have a high school scholarship rodeo that we will feature,” Brockman said. “We’ve got a bucking bull sale. They will buck these bulls in the Will Rogers Coliseum and they will be auctioned off right there on the spot.”

Key Findings of Fact from 'The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report'

The House Intelligence Committee released a report outlining evidence for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

This year, there will also be concerts at the auditorium because of extra parking options.

The Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Jan. 17 – Feb. 8 and tickets can be purchased online.

There are two locations to purchase tickets: