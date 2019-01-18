Fort Worth Stock Show Cancels All Western Parade Due to Weather

The All Western Parade for the 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo rolled through Downtown Fort Worth on Saturday January 13, 2018.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has canceled the yearly "All Western Parade" due to the threat of excessive winds.

Stock Show officials decided due to the extreme conditions expected to hit Fort Worth at the same time as the parade, spectators, participants and livestock would be unsafe.

The City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management and Stock Show officials monitored the weather forecast throughout Friday, communicating frequently with the National Weather Service and ultimately made the decision to cancel the parade at 5:30 p.m.

“While the parade is a celebratory event kicking off our annual Stock Show & Rodeo, we need to make decisions in the best interests of everyone involved,” said Brad Barnes, president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. “Winds are estimated to be sustained at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 35. The challenging effect of the Northwest winds through downtown skyscrapers will only make these conditions worse.”

Guests who have purchased reserved seating for the parade can exchange their tickets for a season grounds pass for the 23-day run of the Stock Show or request a refund for the dollar value of their parade ticket at the Stock Show’s main ticket offices at 3401 W. Lancaster Avenue.

This is just the second time in "recent history" that the Stock Show has been forced to cancel the parade. The last time it was canceled was back in 2007 when an ice storm blanketed North Texas.

