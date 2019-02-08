More than 1,500 steer were entered in the Junior Steer Show at the Fort Worth Stock Show, but there could be only one winner. (Published 9 minutes ago)

The Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show Junior Steer Show was a European crossbred steer named Bentley. He weighed about 1,400 pounds. The 105-pound girl who raised the champion and led him around the show ring was a 7th grader from Abilene.

"He has a great personality, and he's so loving and kind, even if we're having a bad day," said Aven Horn about Bentley. Friday wasn't a bad day. "He's special."

"This is the Super Bowl," the judge said as he prepared to name a winner. "It's the Super Bowl of livestock events."

Bentley beat out nearly 1,500 steers to win Grand Champion. 4-H and FFA students from across Texas spent months and years preparing for what was considered one of the highlights of the Fort Worth Stock Show.

"Late nights, early mornings, you gotta be able to deal with the cold," explained Laney Gates of Clarendon, who raised Nitro to compete in the heavy weight class. "You just gotta work."

On Saturday, about 300 of the top steer in the show will be auctioned at the Sale of Champions. Last year's Grand Champion sold for $200,000. Horn said she would use the money for college.

"This is probably the hardest part, saying goodbye," said Horn.