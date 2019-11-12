Fort Worth Stock Show Announces First Band in 2020 Lineup

The 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo comes to a close Feb. 10, 2019, its final weekend at the Will Rogers Coliseum. (Published Feb. 8, 2019)

Classic rock band Foreigner is the first act announced for the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Will Rogers Auditorium, a building designed and known for its sound quality.

Foreigner will join a long list of legendary musicians who have played in the Will Rogers Auditorium, including Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Jimi Hendrix, Tammy Wynette, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Paul Simon, Sheryl Crow and Michael Bublé.

"Our goal is to bring Stock Show guests a variety of music acts and comedy shows to the Will Rogers Auditorium that appeal to our diverse audience," Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes said. "The legions of notable performers who played there is impressive and we'll introduce the Auditorium to new generations who can enjoy the wonderful acoustics and intimacy provided by this legendary venue."

The Will Rogers Auditorium will introduce a new entertainment format at the Stock Show this year. With the support of local distillery TX Whiskey, the Will Rogers Auditorium will thrill 2020 Stock Show guests with acts from various genres.

Other acts booked for the Will Rogers Auditorium during the 2020 Stock Show will be announced in the coming weeks.