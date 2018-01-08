The 122nd annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off on Friday, Jan. 12, and this year's theme is "Buck, Sweat & Steers."



The show runs through Feb. 3 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

You can read more about this year's theme in a press release from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo below.

Celebrating the "buck" is the 100th anniversary of indoor rodeo, recognizing when the sport was brought under the roof at what was then the North Side Coliseum. Names like Shoulders, Mahan, Frost, Ferguson, Josey and Murray, along with countless others of the sport's legends have entertained millions of visitors during what has become known as "Stock Show Season," by Fort Worth natives. Opportunities abound to experience the action during 36 rodeo performances that include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, Fort Worth Super Shootout® Rodeo and the legendary World's Original Indoor Rodeo.

The "sweat" happens before, during and after the rodeo as, months in advance, Stock Show exhibitors prepare animals for showing and competition, rodeo contestants train and practice, and Stock Show volunteers put miles and miles on their collective Justin boots helping exhibitors and visitors alike find their way throughout the grounds.

It's the "steers" that will garner the most attention as the longed-for slap to the hip signifies the winner of the Grand Champion Steer near the close of the show. More than 10,000 youth will have dedicated the previous weeks in competition for awards, cash premiums, scholarships and auction proceeds earmarked to finance a potential career in animal, food, business or mechanical agriculture.

Regardless of style or taste, there's something for everyone at the Stock Show. Children and adults alike can enjoy events, activities and exhibits related to livestock, agriculture and the food industry. Hot regional music acts entertain crowds and the carnival midway is a blast not only for the kids but the kids at heart.

