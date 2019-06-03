Fort Worth Stands to Lose $14M Due to New State Laws

Faced with a $14 million budget shortfall because of new state laws, Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said Monday any city department could be cut - including police and fire. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Faced with a $14 million budget shortfall because of new state laws, Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said Monday any city department could be cut -- including police and fire.

"Whether it's parks, libraries, police, fire, it means you have to find that money from somewhere else, because it's math at the end of the day," Cooke said.

Fines from drivers caught by red light cameras contributed nearly $4 million to Fort Worth's budget last year and helped pay for things like new stoplights and street improvements.

The legislature outlawed red light cameras statewide.

Fort Worth also stands to lose $6 million to $10 million from cable TV and internet companies in franchise fees. Lawmakers also slashed them. The bill is awaiting the governor's signature.

"I don't think it was a good year for cities down in Austin," Cooke said.

Cooke is feeling the squeeze. His job is to present a balanced budget to city council members.

"We're right at the beginning of the budget process for next year. So we're trying to figure out the final details -- I call it the "impact of Austin" -- will have on this year's budget," he said.

Fort Worth's general budget is about $700 million.

To soften the blow, the city is already planning to cut two jobs in the red light camera program -- jobs that won't be needed now that the cameras are going away.

Sales tax revenue is also expected to increase, which could also provide a relief for cities like Fort Worth.

But at the same time, the legislature also capped cities' ability to raise funds through property taxes.