A man in Fort Worth is dead in the backyard of a residence due an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

Fort Worth policed responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Knox Street Thursday afternoon and when they arrived, found the body of a Hispanic man in his mid-20s in the backyard.

It is not yet apparent who shot the man.

No arrests have been made in the case.

