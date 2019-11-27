Fort Worth Shelter Providing Thanksgiving Meals for Animals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Shelter Providing Thanksgiving Meals for Animals

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 38 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Animal Shelter dogs and cats will be served their very own special meal on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

    The meal will include turkey, green beans and pumpkin.

    The food was made available through donations from Fort Worth residents through the shelter's Amazon wish list.

    More than 300 pounds of turkey, 300 cans of green beans and pumpkins will be served to 500 plus dogs. The cats will also be treated to a specially formulated meal.

    Volunteers will be serving the meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

