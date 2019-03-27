The city of Fort Worth has received a grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments to implement safe routes to school improvements. (Published 2 hours ago)

City of Fort Worth Set to Give Kids Safer Walking Routes to School

Students in Fort Worth could soon see safer walking routes to and from school.

The city of Fort Worth has received a grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments to implement safe routes to seven elementary schools.

The "Safe Routes to School" grant will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks, crosswalks, curb ramps, signs and bicycle facilities within a 1/4 mile radius of the selected schools.

The goal is to have all of the improvements completed within three years.

City leaders will host several informational meetings within each community surrounding the selected schools. The meetings are open to the public:

Bonnie Brae Elementary, 6 p.m. March 27, Bonnie Brae Elementary, 3504 Kimbo Road

Mary Louise Phillips Elementary, 6 p.m. April 3, R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road

W.J. Turner Elementary and Diamond Hill Elementary, 6 p.m. April 4, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th Street

Christene C. Moss Elementary and D. McRae Elementary, 11 a.m. April 6, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger Street