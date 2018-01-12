Ice Coats Fort Worth Street After Water Main Break

Road crews were seen breaking up thick layers of ice on West Lancaster Avenue between North Edgewood Terrace and Oakland Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

Water flowing from a broken water main iced over an East Fort Worth street early Friday morning.

There have been no reports of car crashes due to the icy road, but drivers should still avoid the area.

Temperatures had been in the low 20s at the time.

As of 5:30 a.m., water was still gushing from the broken line.



It's unclear when Lancaster will reopen.

