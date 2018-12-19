According to police, the resident was awakened by someone banging on his front door and lurking around the home. (Published Dec. 19, 2018)

A Fort Worth resident shot a man who was lurking in front of his home early Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at a house along the 8500 block of Cove Meadow Lane.

According to police, the resident was awakened by someone banging on his front door and lurking around the home. The resident shot through the front door, shattering the glass and striking the man, police said.

The wounded man was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in critical condition.

